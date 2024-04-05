New Delhi: Congress Party releases its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, at AICC headquarters in Delhi. Congress Party manifesto: After wide consultation, Congress will bring a law to recognize civil unions between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community, says Congress. Congress Party manifesto: The central government’s contribution to pensions for senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities under the National Social Assistance Programme remains a pitiful Rs 200-Rs 500 per month. Congress will raise this amount to Rs 1,000 per month, says Congress.

Congress Party manifesto: Congress will ensure that, like every citizen, minorities have the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and personal laws. We will encourage reform of personal laws. Such reform must be undertaken with the participation and consent of the communities concerned, says Congress. Congress Party manifesto: We will abolish application fees for government examinations and government posts. Due to widespread unemployment, as a one-time measure of relief, the amount due including unpaid interest as on 15 March 2024 in respect of all student educational loans will be written off and the banks will be compensated by the government, says Congress.