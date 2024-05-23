Committed to Sustainability, Tata Steel Meramandali Celebrates International Day for Biodiversity

Narendrapur : Tata Steel Meramandali’s (TSM) Environment Management Department observed International Day for Biological Diversity by organising a symposium on this year’s theme – “Be Part of the Plan”. The event was organised at the Kisinda Club at TSM’s Housing Colony on May 22, 2024.

As Chief Guest for the programme, Ved Prakash Thakur, Chief, Shared Services, TSM, encouraged all participants to play their part in preserving and promoting the biological diversity in the region. Anoop Srivastava, Chief, Environment, TSM, shared details on the series of activities and events being organised by Tata Steel to observe World Environment Day and Tata Sustainability Month.

Er. Dilip Kumar Dash, Senior Environment Engineer, and Bhagat Prasad Pattajoshi, Legal Consultant from Odisha’s State Pollution Control Board made presentations on “Air Quality Management Scenarios in Odisha & Role of Citizens” and “Environment Laws & Regulatory Obligations”, respectively. All participants, including over 100 employees from TSM, took the Mission LiFE” pledge on the occasion.

Bobby Behera and Soumya Ranjan Kumar from Angul Regional office of SPCB and Sanjeeb Kumar Pal, Head Environment, TSM along with Santosh Kumar Pattajoshi, Nrusimha Tharra, along with other team members of TSM’s Environment Management Department were present.

The event was part of the broader Tata Sustainability Month and World Environment Day initiatives undertaken by Tata Steel. An array of activities have been planned through the month of June to foster a culture of sustainability and environmental stewardship. These include environment awareness sessions, plastic waste cleaning drives, plantation drives, and much more. The International Day for Biological Diversity is a reminder of the importance of protecting our natural heritage.