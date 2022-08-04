Committed and Delivered, Rs. 10 Trillion Investment to Shape Future of Rajasthan

Mumbai: Rajasthan is set to a big leap towards new era of Industrialization, with proposals of over Rs 10 trillion lined up ahead of Invest Rajasthan 2022 summit. The proposals have arrived across sectors following the advantages of land, resources, infrastructure and state government policies. Rajasthan now aims to turn the proposals in reality, to uphold it’s mega investment summit motto of Committed and Delivered.

Minister of Industries Mrs. Shakuntala Rawat said “On 7 and 8 October, 2022, Rajasthan Government will host the “Invest Rajasthan Summit” in Jaipur. It will host approx. 3000 delegate from various industries/sectors to have deliberations on varied sectors during conclaves/ sessions on Start-up, Agri and Agri Processing, Future Ready Sectors, Tourism, MSME. The Summit will commemorate the fructification of investment proposals received in Rajasthan”.

Ahead of the summit, investment proposals from Reliance, Renew Power Solar Module Manufacturing, Renew Power Green Hydrogen, Lenskart Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Okaya EV Pvt Ltd., Saint Gobain Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Adani Group, Asahi Glass., RSWM Limited, Sudiva Spinners, Borosil Limited, Wipro Hydrolics Pvt. Ltd. E-Pack Durable Pvt. Ltd., Anand Shree Trust., Sahasra Semi-Condustor Pvt Ltd have been provided clearances.

Along with several multinational and Indian investors, the summit has also attracted proposals from local entrepreneurs, assuring development of a conducive ecosystem for industries in the state. In advance towards, Invest Rajasthan, various roadshows and investor connect programmes have been held across India and abroad. Recently, Start-up Conclave was organized where 4,192 memorandums of understanding and letters of intent were received. The MoUs signed are majorly in Mines and Minerals, Agri and Agro Processing, Tourism, Textile, Engineering, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Health and Medical, Logistics, Energy and Handicraft. Out of the 4192 MoUs/LoIs, already 39% have been implemented or in the advance stage of setting up their ventures in the State. The aim of the State Government is to have most of the MoUs/LoIs on ground before the Summit

Mrs. Veenu Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan said, “The Summit will see breakaway sessions on topics addressing new age agendas pertaining to Tourism, Renewable energy, MSMEs, Agri, Start-ups. For the MoUs and LoIs signed the government is putting in a lot of effort to provide clearances and permissions so that these can be started timely.”

The huge interest of investors reflect upon the confidence in vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri. Ashok Gehlot for industrial development of Rajasthan. The investors are being attracted to advantages of human capital, rapid infrastructure development, excellent market access, India’s largest industrial land-bank and attractive investment incentives.

The state government, under Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot has established exemplary facilities such as One Stop Shop to facilitate time-bound setting up of investments. A bouquet of policies, including the Rajasthan Industrial Development Policy (2019); Rajasthan Solar Energy Policy (2019); Wind and Hybrid Energy Policy (2019); Rajasthan Agro-processing, Agro Business and Agri Export Promotion Policy (2019), Rajasthan Tourism Policy (2020) and others extend support for the sectors, while Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS-2019) is helping investors to establish new ventures in Rajasthan.