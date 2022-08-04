Last date for submission of Applications under Design led Manufacturing scheme extended till 25th August 2022

New Delhi : Scheme on 24th February 2021, with a financial outlay of ₹ 12,195 Crores. With the objective to build a strong ecosystem for 5G, the Guidelines for the PLI Scheme for Telecom & Networking Products have been amended with effect from 1st April 2022 to introduce Design- led Manufacturing with additional one percent incentive rates.

The registration process for Applicants for Design-led manufacturing under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products started on 21st June 2022. The last date for submission of the Application was initially fixed as 20th July 2022 which was extended till 5th August 2022.

Keeping in view the requests made by some of the interested companies, it has been decided to further extend the last date for submission of Applications on the Scheme Portal ( https://plitelecom.udyamimitra.in ) up to 25th August 2022.