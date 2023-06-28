Coal Ministry Opens Bids for Commercial Coal Mining Auction

The auction process of 103 coal/lignite mines for sale of coal was launched by the Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal on March 29,2023. The last date for submission of Technical Bids for all the coal mines was June 27, 2023. As part of the auction process, Technical Bids comprising of online and offline bid documents were opened here today (June 28, 2023). The online bids were decrypted and opened electronically in the presence of the bidders. Subsequently, sealed envelopes containing offline bid documents were also opened in the presence of bidders. Entire process was displayed on screen for the bidders.

A total of 35 bids (both online and offline) were received under two tranches (7th tranche and 2nd attempt of 6th tranche) of commercial coal mine auctions. Under Seventh tranche of auctions, a total of 34 bids both online and offline were received against 17 coal mines and two bids were received only online but not offline. Two or more bids have been received for seven coal mines i.e. 24 bids (Both online and offline) against 7 coal mines and 10 coal mines have received single bids (Both online and offline). Of these 17 coal mines, nine are partially explored whereas the remaining mines are fully explored. The cumulative peak rated capacity ( PRC) of the fully explored coal mines is 47.80 million tonne per annum (MTPA). 16 coal mines are non-coking coal mines whereas one mine is coking coal mine.

Under 2nd Attempt of Sixth tranche, a total of 5 coal mines were put up for auctions and one bid has been received against 1 coal mine which is a fully explored non-coking coal mine. The PRC of the coal mine is 4 MTPA.

A total of five public sector companies submitted the bids in the ongoing round of commercial coal mines’ auction as well. Mine-wise list of bids received is as below:

Sr No Name of Coal Mine Tranche No of Bids (Both Online and Offline) 1 Badibahal 17th Tranche 1 2 Kudanali Lubri 17th Tranche 1 3 Machhakata (Revised) 17th Tranche 1 4 Mahan 17th Tranche 1 5 Mara II Mahan 17th Tranche 1 6 Meenakshi West 17th Tranche 3 7 North Dhadu (Eastern Part) 17th Tranche 2 8 North Dhadu (Western Part) 17th Tranche 2 9 Pathora East 17th Tranche 5 10 Pathora West 17th Tranche 2 11 Phatehpur South 17th Tranche 1 12 Sakhigopal B Kakurhi 17th Tranche 1 13 Sherband 17th Tranche 7 14 Tandsi III and Tandsi III Extn. 17th Tranche 1 15 Tara 17th Tranche 3 16 Thesgora-B/ Rudrapuri 17th Tranche 1 17 West of Baisi (Revised) 17th Tranche 1 18 Sattupalli Block III 2nd Attempt – 16th Tranche 1 TOTAL 35

A total of 22 companies have submitted their bids (both online and offline) in the auction process as per the following list:

Sr. No Name of the Bidder No of Bids Submitted 1 Agrasen Sponge Pvt Limited 1 2 Bull Mining Pvt Ltd 3 3 Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited 1 4 Gujarat Mineral and Development Corporation 3 5 Hindalco Industries Limited 2 6 Jindal Steel and Power Limited 3 7 Mahan Energen Limited 1 8 Nalwa Steel and Power Limited 1 9 Nilkanth Coal Mining Pvt Ltd 1 10 NLC India Limited 3 11 NTPC Mining Ltd 2 12 Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd. 1 13 Odisha Coal and Power Limited 1 14 Paras Power and Coal Benefication Limited 1 15 Raigarh Natural Resources Pvt Ltd 1 16 Shanti GD Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd 1 17 Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat Limited 3 18 Special Blasts Limited 1 19 Srivan Khanij Private Limited 1 20 Sunflag Iron and Steel Ltd 2 21 TANGEDCO 1 22 Sri Avantika Contractors I Pvt Ltd 1 TOTAL 35

The bids will be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary Technical Evaluation Committee and Technically Qualified Bidders will be shortlisted for participation in the electronic auction, to be conducted on MSTC portal shortly.