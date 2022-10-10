Coal Ministry issues Vesting/Allocation Order for 12 Coal Mines

New Delhi : Ministry of Coal has issued Allocation/Vesting Orders for 12 Coal Mines for which the Coal Mine Development and Production Agreement (CMDPA) were signed on August 17, 2022. Of the 12 coal mines, seven mines are under Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and five coal mines are under Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

The cumulative PRC of the 12 coal mines for which Vesting Orders have been issued is 21 million ton per annum (MTPA) and Geological Reserve is 2300 million ton (MT). These mines are expected to generate an Annual Revenue of Rs.3,569 crores calculated on the basis of PRC and will attract Capital Investment of Rs.3,208 crores. It will provide employment to approximately 28,800 people both directly and indirectly.

With the vesting/ allocation of these 12 coal mines, vesting/ allocation orders have been issued for total 39 coal mines under commercial auctions with cumulative PRC of 83.10 MTPA. This will result in generation of Annual Revenue of Rs11,380 crores calculated on the basis of PRC of the coal mine to State Government and will generate employment for 1,12,344 people both directly and indirectly.