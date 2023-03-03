Coal Ministry Auctions One Mine of Chhattisgarh ; Having 965 Million Ton Reserves

Ministry of Coal had launched the auctions of coal mines for commercial mining under 6th round and second attempt of 5th round on November 03, 2022. Forward auctions for these mines have been started on 27.02.2023 and on the 5th day of the e-auction today, one coal mine was put up for auction which was CMSP coal mine. Further details of the coal mine is as under: –

The coal mine is a fully explored coal mine;

The total geological reserves for the coal mine is ~ 965 Million Tonnes.

PRC for the coal mine is 15 MTPA

The results for Day 5 are as under:

S. No. Name of the Mine State PRC (MTPA) Geological Reserves (MT) Closing Bid Submitted by Floor Price (%) Final Offer (%) 1 Gare Palma Sector I (East) Chhattisgarh 15.00 965.00 Jindal Power Limited 4.00% 9.00%

This coal mine upon operationalization will generate Annual Revenue of ~Rs. 1,968 crores calculated at PRC of the coal mine. The mine will attract capital investment of ~Rs. 2,250 crores and will provide employment to ~20,280 people.