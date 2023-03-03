Coal Production from Captive/Commercial Mines cross 100 Million Ton; 31% Increase in Captive/Commercial Production Anticipated this Fiscal

As per the latest figures (till 02nd March 2023) of the Ministry of Coal, India’s coal production exclusively from Captive/ Commercial mines has crossed 100 Million Ton (MT) for the first time.

Coal production from Captive/Commercial coal blocks was around 5.09 Lakh Ton on 02nd March 2023 which was the highest ever single day production.

Production from captive/commercial coal mines during current FY till February has increased by 29.8% over FY 2021-22. Coal ministry is hopeful of achieving more than 112 million ton production from captive/commercial coal blocks in 2022-23 with an increase of about 31% over last year.

Four new coal mines have started production in FY 2022-23 and two other coal mines will start production this month.