Coal India presents cheque to Madhya Pradesh Govt.

Bhopal: Representatives of Northern Coalfields Limited, Singrauli Madhya Pradesh presented cheques worth Rs.11 crore 75 lakh to Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Mantralaya today for setting up oxygen plant. Rs 10 crore was presented to the Health department for setting up five oxygen plants and Rs one crore 75 lakh to AIIMS Bhopal under CSR Fund.



During a discussion with the Northern Coalfields officials, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Coal India Limited is doing significant work under Corporate Social Responsibility. Madhya Pradesh government will always support in these works.



Mining Engineering College in Singrauli



CMD, Northern Coalfields, Shri Prabhat Kumar Singh told Chief Minister Shri Chouhan that he wishes to open a Mining Engineering College and Medical College in Singrauli with the help of the government and with CSR funds. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh government will extend full cooperation in this.



Restoration work of mined lands also



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was informed by the officials of Northern Coalfields that reclamation work is also being done on the lands mined by them in Singrauli. Work is also being done for the airport there. The institute gets works worth Rs 100 crore done every year from CSR fund.



Plants will be set up in 5 medical colleges



This contribution has been made with the aim of equipping the health services infrastructure with modern facilities in the Covid-19 disaster. With this initiative taken under social responsibility, five PSA oxygen plants of 1500 LPM capacity will be set up in medical colleges of Bhopal, Indore, Rewa, Jabalpur and Sagar. At the same time, an oxygen plant will also be set up at AIIMS Bhopal.





