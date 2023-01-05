CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveils bust of Mehar Chand Mahajan at Khaniara in district Kangra

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing a gathering after unveiling the bust of former Chief Justice of India, Justice Mehar Chand Mahajan at Khaniara in Dharamshala today, said that “Justice Mahajan was a true patriot and whenever we will see this bust, it will remind us of his contribution for the nation and I hope, we all will be inspired by his legacy.” It was a matter of pride that a son of this soil rose to a high position when even the State had not come into existence, stated the Chief Minister.

Elaborating further, Chief Minister said that Justice Mahajan was appointed as Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and played a key role in the accession of Jammu and Kashmir into India in October 1947. He was also an Indian National Congress nominee on the Radcliffe Commission that defined the boundaries of India and Pakistan.

The Chief Minister commended the social work started by Justice Mahajan and the legacy that Vivek Mahajan, the grandson of Justice Mahajan, has carried on through the CII-MCM, Multi-Skills Training Institute, which is providing skills training to the youth of Dharamshala and nearby areas.

There were about 6000 orphan children in the State and on the very first day after taking the oath and assuming the office of the Chief Minister, I assured to visit an orphanage at Tutikandi to get first-hand information regarding their upbringing, said the CM. “We took a decision that the government will provide festival grant of Rs. 500 to the residents of Child Care Institutions, Nari Seva Sadan, Shakti Sadan and Old Age homes so as to facilitate them to celebrate the festivals, like others”, said the Chief Minister. The State Government has decided to set up Chief Minister’s ‘Sukhashray Sahayata Kosh’ with an outlay of Rs. 101 crore, so that the facility of higher education could be provided to needy children and destitute women. He said that the State Government will bear the expenditure on skill development education, higher education and vocational training of such children. He said that he had contributed his one month salary towards this fund and other Congress MLAs have also agreed to contribute their one month salary.

Earlier, MLA Sudhir Sharma welcomed the Chief Minister in his home constituency.

Grandson of Justice Mehar Chand Mahajan, Vivek Mahajan also welcomed the Chief Minister and apprised him about various activities being executed by the Trust.

AICC General Secretary Tajinder Bittu, Principal Advisor (IT and Innovation) to the Chief Minister Gokul Butail, OSD to the Chief Minister Gopal Sharma were also present on the occasion among others.

