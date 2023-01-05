Work with commitment to bring HRTC out of losses : Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri

New Delhi : A delegation of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Operators Association, led by its President Krishan Chand met the Deputy Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri at Dharamshala today and appraised him about their various demands.

Sh. Agnihotri assured to fulfill all their genuine demands and said that we all have to work with full commitment to bring HRTC out from the losses.

The delegation also honoured Sh. Agnihotri and congratulated him on becoming the first Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

State General Secretary Yashwant Singh and other office bearers of the association were also present on the occasion among others.