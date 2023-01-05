Tata Steel recognised as “GOLD” employer by India Workplace Equality Index 2022

Tata Steel has been recognised as a “GOLD” employer for the second consecutive year by India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) 2022. The Gold Award winner is assigned to employers who have successfully embedded LGBT+ inclusion in their policies, hiring practices, external communication, demonstrating a long-term and in-depth commitment towards LGBT+ inclusion. Jaya Singh Panda, Chief Diversity Officer, Tata Steel, received the award from Padma Shri Awardee Manjamma Jogathi, an artist and a cultural icon.

Tata Steel has featured in the “GOLD” employer ranking for the second consecutive year. Earlier, the Company received “Global” employer recognition in 2021 and “Silver” employer recognition in 2020, the year when this prestigious ranking was instituted.

Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, HRM, Tata Steel said: “We are honoured to receive the “GOLD” employer recognition for the second year in a row. Tata Steel, with its target to achieve 25% diversity by 2025, has been a pioneer within the steel and manufacturing sector in India in actively nurturing an inclusive workplace that recognises the value of its human capital with no tolerance for any biases, and fostering a culture of meritocracy. We will continue to invest in people, processes, and the supporting ecosystem to create an inclusive workplace of tomorrow.”

With a score of 75 out of a maximum of 100 in the IWEI 2022, Tata Steel is among a handful of leading employers in the country that bagged the “GOLD” employer status. The Company is also the only steel manufacturer and among the few manufacturing companies to be accorded the highest ranking possible in the latest edition of IWEI.

Tata Steel is committed to its D&I vision: “To make Tata Steel a truly world class organisation that respects uniqueness of individuals to create a diverse and inclusive atmosphere in order to be competitive in business by having access to a larger talent pool”. Since 2015, Tata Steel’s talent hiring, and retention efforts have been enshrined in MOSAIC to create a diverse and inclusive workplace. The Company has also worked consciously in overcoming barriers and has demonstrated its commitment through pioneering policies and initiatives such as equal benefits for LGBT+ partners which goes beyond just coverage for medical benefits and includes benefits like honeymoon package, health care and gender transition support for employees, gender neutral parental leaves, structured interventions for actively scouting opportunities for LGBT+ talent, interventions for educating and breaking gender stereotypes for employees, Wings – Company’s employee resource group, Indradhanush – the online safe space for LGBT+ workforce and allies to connect and more.

IWEI is India’s first comprehensive benchmarking tool for employers to measure their progress on lesbian, gay, bi, and trans (LGBT+) inclusion in the workplace. The index measures nine areas: policies and benefits, employee lifecycle, employee network group, allies and role models, senior leadership, monitoring, procurement, community engagement and additional work.