CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appreciates start-up by Jigyasa

By Odisha Diary bureau

Jigyasa Behl, resident of district Shimla demonstrated her home furnishing products and lifestyle accessories to the Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, here today, on behalf of her start-up. All these products were manufactured by using Kullu Patti, a blend of modernity and tradition.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lauded the efforts of the start-up and evinced keen interest in these products. He stressed on promotion and protection of the tradition handicrafts.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur, Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan were also present on the occasion among others.

