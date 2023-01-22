Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appeals to follow the teachings of Sant Ravidas ji

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said that Sant Guru Ravidas Ji did not belong to any one community but his teachings were for the entire humanity which is more relevant today. He emphasized on following the teachings of Sant Shri Ravidas ji to build a discrimination free society.

Addressing a mammoth gathering in the famous Jod Mela at Santokhgarh in Una district, present as a chief guest, he said that Jod Mela is historical which has a history of struggle. Those who fought for the construction of the temple here were respectable for all of us, he added. He called upon the temple committee that the story of this struggle should be published in the form of a book so that future generations could know its history.

Sant Ravidas ji worked throughout his life to remove discrimination in the society and taught to unite the whole society, said the Governor adding that the topics that he puts before the society connects the society. He said that the teachings of Sant Ravidas ji were useful for such people who were trying to divide the society and added that only by staying together could we build an ideal society.

“The thoughts of Sant Ravidas ji were for the nation and he was the saint of the nation. His lessons need to be adopted in life. We should move forward with the thoughts of such a great saint dedicated to the nation, country and society”, said the Governor. He urged the people to take the society forward by adopting the teachings of great saints like Guru Ravidas ji.

On the occasion, the Governor honoured the persons associated with the temple construction during the struggle period. He also honored the family members of Shingara Ram Sahungda, the founder of Shri Ravidas Jod Mela.

Earlier, the Governor also paid obeisance at Guru Ravidas temple.

Balwant Singh, President, Shri Guru Ravidas Jod Mela Committee welcomed the Governor on the occasion.

Satpal Singh Satti, MLA, proposed a vote of thanks.

Raghav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Una, Balveer Bagga, Co-ordinator, Mela Committee, Kunwar Jagir Sanhungra, Prabhari, Mela Committee, Balveer Singh, Pradhan, Shri Guru Ravidas Dharmik Sabha, Santokhgarh, Sant Hira Das, National President, Aad Dharam Mission and other prominent people were also present on the occasion.