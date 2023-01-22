Himachal Pradesh : Contribution towards Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Sahayata Kosh

Director, Behl Auto Links Private Limited, Sanjay Behl, presented a cheque of rupees one lakh to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu towards Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Sahayata Kosh, on behalf of the company here today.

The Chief Minister thanked him for this noble gesture and said that such contributions go a long way in helping the destitute women and orphan children. He urged the philanthropists and affluent sections of the society to come forward in donating generously towards this Kosh.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur, Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan were also present on the occasion.