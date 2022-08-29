CM Shri Chouhan pays tribute to Major Dhyanchand on his anniversary

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to Major Dhyanchand on his anniversary by garlanding his portrait at the CM’s residence auditorium. Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh was also present. The birth anniversary of Major Dhyanchand, the pride of hockey, is celebrated as Sports Day.

Major Dhyan Chand is called the wizard of hockey. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in the year 1956 in the field of sports. He was born on 29 August 1905 in Allahabad. He was a member of the Indian hockey team that won the Olympic gold medal three times. Major Dhyan Chand scored more than 1000 goals in his sports career.