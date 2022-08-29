CM Shri Chouhan launches Hara-Bhara Madhya Pradesh campaign

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a Peepal sapling in the Smart City area under the campaign “Aao Ped Lagaye – Hara Bhara Madhya Pradesh Banaye” (Come Plant Trees – Build Green and Verdant Madhya Pradesh) of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. Along with this, saplings of Banyan, Peepal, Belpatra, Amla, Kadamba, Rudraksh and Mango were planted.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that plantation is a campaign to show gratitude towards the earth. In order to save the next generation from the dangers of climate change and the effects of global warming, it is necessary that we make plantation a tradition for the present generation. CM Shri Chouhan inspired the members of the Morcha to plant saplings on their birthdays, wedding anniversaries, other auspicious occasions and in the memory of the family members. He said that by planting saplings, we easily get involved in creative programmes. This is a task to beautify Bharat Mata.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that 25 lakh saplings each will be planted in the campaign on September 17, the birth day of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, on September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, and on October 2, the Jayanti of Mahatma Gandhi. In this way, 75 lakh saplings will be planted in the state from the capital to the gram panchayat level.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was accompanied by Urban Development and Housing Minister and Bhopal in-charge Shri Bhupendra Singh, Khajuraho MP Shri VD Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Smt. Kavita Patidar, Organisation General Secretary Shri Hitanand Sharma, Yuva Morcha State President Shri Vaibhav Panwar and a large number of workers who were present planted saplings with chanting of mantras.