CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings of Harsingar, Kachanar and Mango in Smart City Park today. Along with CM Shri Chouhan, Sarvshri Yashwant Tomar, Mahendra Saundhiya, Ramprasad Parmar and Balu Singh of Rajgarh district planted saplings. These youths are conducting activities through social media to spread the information among the public about welfare schemes and policies of the government. Along with CM Shri Chouhan, social workers of Shahganj Sehore, Sarvshri Om Chouhan, Sandeep Chouhan, Jaynarayan Chouhan, Abhishek Chouhan, Krishan Chouhan, Utkarsh Chouhan and Arun Pratap Singh Baghel also planted saplings.