Sanitation workers will get Rs. 5 lakh on death in accident: Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh

Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh has informed that in case of death of sanitation workers working on regular pay scales in urban bodies in an accident, now their families will get an insurance amount of Rs. 5 lakh. Currently they get 2 lakh rupees.

It may be noted that the sanitation workers employed in regular pay scale in urban bodies at present get an insurance amount of Rs. one lakh on normal death and Rs. 2 lakh on accidental death.

Minister Shri Singh has told that the officers and employees appointed in the urban bodies after January 1, 2005 will get the benefits of death-cum-retirement gratuity under the National Pension Scheme, like government officials. Shri Singh has instructed the officials to take necessary action in this regard.