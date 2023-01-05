Holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap : MadhyaPradesh

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Maharana Pratap never compromised on independence. He is the source of our strength, power and inspiration. Prithviraj Chauhan defeated foreign invaders 18 times. There are numerous such brave and revolutionary heroes in the land of India including Rana Sanga, Bappa Rawal, Rani Padmavati, Kunwar Singh, Rana Bakhtawar Singh, Kunwar Chain Singh, who destroyed the enemy by sacrificing everything for their motherland. Be it the protection of the borders of the country or protecting the poor and weak from atrocities, the Kshatriya community never cared for their lives. I salute such brothers and sisters. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the Kshatriya Samagam in the residence premises.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that no one has the right to tarnish the image of those who lived and died for the country and protected religion and culture. The state government believes in development for all. All possible cooperation will be provided by the government to maintain honor and prestige of the society and to enhance it. Accepting the demands in the context of the 21-point demand letter presented in the Kshatriya Samagam, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan announced to approve the demand for holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap. He said that the cases related to the agitations demanding a ban on the film Padmavati would be withdrawn. An action plan will be prepared in collaboration with the society regarding the construction of hostels for the students of economically weaker families. Children from economically weaker families will be charged less examination fee for competitive examinations.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that legal action will be taken against those who tamper with historical facts and genealogies of families etc. There will be a representative of Rajput community in the curriculum committee, history will be written in the right context and the mistakes in the curriculum will be corrected. He said that arrangements will be made to provide special assistance to the poor students of the general category. A Rajput Kshatriya representative will necessarily be included in the Savarna Commission.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that land will be made available by the state government to install the statue of CDS Late Shri Vipin Rawat and the statue will be installed with the help of the local body. He said that a Case Credit Society will be formed by the Co-operative Department for financial assistance to the youth of Rajput Kshatriya community if needed and the state government will co-operate in it. The Chief Minister said that the income limit for reservation for economically weaker families would be up to Rs.8 lakh and reservation would be made for economically weaker candidates in MPPSC recruitment.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that grants will be made available to gaushalas and a transparent system will be made available to buy and sell cow dung and cow urine. Steps will be taken after discussion to install the statues of great personalities. Bhoomi-pujan will be performed today itself to install the idol of Rani Padmavati on Manuabhan tekri located in Bhopal. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, after announcing bhoomi pujan from the stage itself, said that we will all leave from here for the pujan on Manuabhan tekri. Soon after the announcement made by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan the bhoomi-pujan for the installation of the statue of Rani Padmavati on Manuabhan tekri was held.

Co-operatives Minister Dr. Arvind Singh Bhadoria, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Minister Shri Rajyavardhan Singh Dattigaon, Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, former minister Shri Rampal Singh, National President of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Shri Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and a large number of people from the community took part in the programme.