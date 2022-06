New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over death of five passengers in an accident of a marriage procession vehicle in Shahdol district. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has paid tributes to the deceased. Shri Chouhan directed the Shahdol district administration to provide proper treatment to the citizens injured in the accident and financial assistance to the affected families. The injured are being treated at hospitals in Beohari and Shahdol.