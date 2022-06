New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the untimely demise of three girls in an accident caused by drowning in Seep river in Mayapur village of Sheopur district. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has prayed to God to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the family members to bear this loss. In a message released on social media, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that we are with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.