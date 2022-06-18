151 nominations received for the post of mayor and 28,154 for the post of corporator

New Delhi :As per information received till 8 pm on June 18, 151 nomination papers have been received for the post of mayor in the Urban Body Election-2022. These include 76 male, 74 female and one other candidate. For the post of corporator, 28 thousand 154 nomination papers have been received. These include 13,464 male, 14,686 female and 4 other candidates. The work of filling nomination papers has started from June 11. Today was the last day for receipt of nomination papers.

Secretary State Election Commission Shri Rakesh Singh has informed that for the post of Mayor, 7 candidates have filed their nomination papers in Morena Municipal Corporation, 12 in Gwalior, 11 in Sagar, 3 in Satna, 14 in Rewa, 15 in Singrauli, 5 in Katni, 17 in Jabalpur, 6 in Chhindwara, 12 in Bhopal, 5 in Dewas, 8 in Khandwa, 8 in Burhanpur, 12 in Indore, 3 in Ujjain and 13 in Ratlam.

For the post of corporator, 300 candidates have filed their nominations in Bhopal district, 205 in Sheopur, 921 in Morena, 1256 in Bhind, 709 in Gwalior, 406 in Datia, 1025 in Shivpuri, 650 in Guna, 520 in Ashoknagar, 1259 in Sagar, 971 in Tikamgarh, 1543 in Chhatarpur, Damoh 588, Panna 410, Satna 918, Rewa 1125, Sidhi 188, Singrauli 262, Shahdol 349, Anuppur 393, Umaria 318, Katni 203, Jabalpur 729, Balaghat 415, 330 in Seoni, 337 in Narsinghpur, 738 in Chhindwara, 10 in Betul, 169 in Harda, 870 in Narmadapuram, 847 in Raisen, 724 in Vidisha, 888 in Sehore, 766 in Rajgarh, 651 in Agar-Malwa, 482 in Shajapur, 634 in Dewas, 167 in Khandwa, 337 in Burhanpur, 601 in Khargone, 126 in Barwani, 42 in Jhabua, 68 in Dhar, 781 in Indore, 607 in Ujjain, 804 in Ratlam, 424 in Mandsaur, 730 in Neemuch district and 358 in Niwari district.

Nomination papers received online

In the urban body elections, so far 3 candidates have submitted their nomination papers online for the post of mayor and 1991 for the post of corporator.

Scrutiny of nomination papers on June 20

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 20. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 22(up to 3 pm). The election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day. The first phase of polling will be held on July 6 and the second phase will be held on July 13 from 7 am to 5 pm. The first phase of counting and declaration of results will be held on July 17 and the second phase of counting and declaration of results will be held on July 18 at 9 am. The election will be held in 347 urban bodies which include 16 Municipal Corporations, 76 Nagar Palika Parishads and 255 Nagar Parishads.