CM Shivraj Chouhan reviews preparations for dedication program of Shri Mahakal Lok Project

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that maximize public participation in the dedication program of Shri Mahakal Lok Project. Taking care of the dignity and honour of the seers coming to attend the program is the top priority of the state government. Keeping all traditions in mind, arrangements for their arrival and meeting etc. should be ensured. The heads and sarpanches of all the communities should be specially invited in the program.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing a meeting regarding the preparations for the dedication of Shri Mahakal Lok at Ujjain on October 11. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains and officers of various departments were present in the meeting held at the residence office. Ujjain Divisional Commissioner and District Collector virtually attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that adequate screens should be arranged so that residents of Ujjain and people coming to Ujjain from other places can watch programs conveniently. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan inquired about the arrangements of traffic, meeting and cultural presentations etc. being done on the occasion of the inauguration.