Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch Hindi syllabus of medical education

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the launch of medical education syllabus in Hindi language is a program to establish the prestige of Matr Bhasha and to change the thinking. This is a symbol of the fact that the subjects of specialization can be taught not only in English but also in Matr Bhasha Hindi. Along with medical, engineering, nursing and paramedical studies will commence in Hindi in the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the preparations for the launch program of medical education in Hindi language at Motilal Nehru Stadium in the presence of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah on October 16. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman and officers of various departments were present in the meeting held at the residence office.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that people should be involved in this program progressively to change the thinking regarding language. Various scholars related to Hindi teaching should be invited specially.