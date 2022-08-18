CM Shivraj Chouhan plants saplings with Tejas Jan-Kalyan Samiti

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Banyan, Moulshree and Harsingar saplings in Smart City City Park today. Shri Praveen Gupta, Shri Varun Gupta, Shri Rupesh Gupta, Smt. Vandana Gupta, Smt. Gunjeshwari Gupta, Shri Pranjal, Kumari Suvigya and Shri Manish Ramanani of Tejas Jan-Kalyan Samiti participated in the plantation.

Tejas Jan-Kalyan Samiti has been working for social service and social harmony for last 6 years. Every year the organisation holds a grand ceremony of Govardhan Puja at the Chhola Dussehra Maidan. Necessary educational assistance is provided by the institution to the needy children. The organisation conducts tree plantation and cleanliness awareness programmes continuously.

Importance of plants

The banyan planted today has religious and medicinal importance. According to Ayurveda, many diseases can be treated with the help of Banyan leaves, bark etc. Moulshree is also a medicinal tree. It has been used in Ayurveda for centuries. Harsingar is an excellent medicinal plant.