CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses grief over the death of Shri Mahendra Sethia

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed profound grief over the demise of Shri Mahendra Sethia. It is noteworthy that Shri Sethia was ailing for a long time. Late Shri Sethia was the pillar of Nai Dunia and his father Late Shri Basantilal Sethia was one of the founding members of Nai Dunia. He has also been the office bearer of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. He has also made a major contribution in the field of education.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this profound loss.