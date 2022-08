New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the residence of Shri Deepak Sethi and Dr. Rajesh Sethi at Arera Colony and expressed condolences on the demise of their father Shri Ved Prakash Sethi. He had passed away last Sunday. Paying tribute to Late Ved Prakash Sethi, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan consoled the members of the bereaved Sethi family.