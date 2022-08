New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the untimely demise of three youths in road accident near Sabhapur Amdara on Maihar-Katni road in Satna district. CM Shri Chouhan has prayed for the peace of departed souls and strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss. One person injured in the incident is undergoing treatment in Katni. The Satna district administration has been directed to provide financial assistance to the affected families.