Bamboos planted in 623 hectares in selected three districts: Forest Minister Dr. Shah

New Delhi : Forest Minister Dr. Kunwar Vijay Shah said that last year bamboo plantation has been done in 623 hectare area in Dewas, Harda and Rewa districts selected for bamboo production under ‘Ek Zila Ek Utpad’ scheme. This includes the work of bamboo plantation in an area of ​​263 hectares in agricultural area and 360 hectares under MNREGA scheme. For this financial year, a target of 1100 hectares of agricultural area in these three districts, 250 hectares of area under MNREGA scheme in forest area and 750 hectares of bamboo area under forest department schemes has been set.

Forest Minister Dr. Shah informed that 6 districts of the state have been selected under the ‘Ek Zila Ek Utpad’ scheme. In this, teak in Betul district, Mahua in Alirajpur and Umaria district and Dewas, Harda and Rewa districts have been included for bamboo production. Targets have been set according to the available bamboo resources by preparing a five-year roadmap for these three districts selected for bamboo.

1600 persons will get direct employment from wooden cluster

Forest Minister Dr. Shah informed that Betul district has been selected for teak production. Land selection for the Wooden Cluster in the district is in process. Units will be selected for the Wooden Cluster by investing about Rs 87 crore by 71 investors. 1600 persons will get direct employment from these units. Similarly, selection of beneficiaries for Mahua product in Alirajpur and Umaria districts is in process. In these two districts, outdoor plantation will be done for the production of forest produce.