CM Shivraj Chouhan congratulates MP cricket team on becoming Ranji Champion

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended best wishes and congratulated all players of Madhya Pradesh team on the historic achievement of winning Ranji Trophy for the first time by defeating Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2022 finals. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this is a wonderful, historic and proud moment. He said that this victory is not of the team alone but of eight and a half crore people of Madhya Pradesh. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the entire team including Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma and Rajat Patidar who scored centuries in this important match and their coach Shri Chandrakant Pandit for their excellent performance. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that by winning the Ranji Trophy Shri Chandrakant Pandit, who has been captain of Madhya Pradesh team earler has fulfilled his unfulfilled dream of winning Ranji Trophy in1999, by igniting the strong will power of the players to give such a wonderful performance through his coaching. This dream was not only for them but also for the people of the state. Many congratulations to him and all the team members on behalf of the people of the state.

Team members will be honoured

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government is committed not only for the development of cricket but also for the development of all sports and promotion of sportspersons. Last week, I interacted with the players of the Ranji team. They appeared to be quite confident. Captain Shri Aditya Shrivastava, Coach Shri Chandrakant Pandit were absolutely sure that they would be successful. They have given proof of their excellence today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that no stone will be left unturned for the promotion of sportspersons in Madhya Pradesh. I have already urged the Ranji Cricket team Madhya Pradesh regarding the grand honour ceremony at CM’s residence, we will implement it also. The players will be honored and rewarded in a dignified ceremony.

Watched live broadcast of final match

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan watched the live telecast of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final match between Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai in Bengaluru today. He encouraged the players. After planting saplings in Smart Park, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told media representatives that the team of Madhya Pradesh took the lead on the first day also and on the second day the players of Mumbai were out early. The team of Madhya Pradesh is continuously marching on the path of victory. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the children of the state have talent, ability and potential. Madhya Pradesh has a lot of talent. Our players can do wonders if they get the facilities.