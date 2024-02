Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik dedicated 5T transformation of 73 Government hospitals across 15 districts of Odisha including DHH Kalahandi, SDH Dharamgarh, CHC Junagarh & CHC Biswanathpur from Kalahandi District under AmaHospital initiative.

CM also inaugurated the Patient Feedback System through IVRS & Biometric Attendance System through Facial Recognition Software.

All the 1858 Govt Hospitals of the state will be transformed under Ama Hospital initiative by 2027-28.