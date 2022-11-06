CM Naveen Patnaik attends the tenth edition of Odisha Literary Festival organized by New Indian Express in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Delighted to attend the tenth edition of #Odisha Literary Festival organised by @NewIndianExpress in Bhubaneswar. Highlighted the giant leaps we are making in different fields and shared the story of development that has transformed lives in countless ways, says CM Naveen Patnaik.

CM said, “Odisha, my state, has always been an epitome of rich art, culture, literature and traditions that have been honed over centuries. These have had a major impact on the consciousness of millions across globe. Today, Odisha is at the cusp between tradition and modernity.”

Close to beginning of 20th Century, one of our greatest writers Fakir Mohan Senapati came out with his mind numbing story of Rebati. Contrast this with the story of Karama Muduli in the 21st Century. The current story is of present day Odisha, a story of immense possibilities.

Kalahandi is a district known long for its poverty. Now, it’s a major producer of rice in #Odisha helping us to contribute to the national food distribution programme. In sports, national and international sporting community is looking to Odisha for conduct of their events.

During second wave of #COVID19, we led the move to supply oxygen all over the country to save people’s lives. We are also at the centre of attraction for investors. It’s a story of turn around. For many years, my state has consistently outgrown the pace of national growth rate.

May it be food production or disaster management; May it be women empowerment or healthcare, sports, education or service delivery; transformational changes are visible all across the state. The stories of our transformation are creating buzz around the Nation & across globe.

Our state is filled with marvellous stories that depict concepts such as intuition, harmony, cooperation, sharing, and reverence for people’s lives. The story of a confident #Odisha is truly inspiring, timeless, and is a never-ending journey.