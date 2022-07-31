CM Jai Ram Thakur launches Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh from historic Chamba Chaugan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today launched State level programme Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh (Progressive Himachal: 75 Years of Formation), to commemorate 75 years of formation of Himachal Pradesh at historic Chamba Chaugan.

While addressing the people on this historic occasion, the Chief Minister said that when the nation was celebrating 75 years of independence, Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its formation. He said that Himachal Pradesh during all these 75 years have made unparalleled development and progress in all spheres and credit of this goes to every hardworking and honest Himachali. He said that despite all odds, people of the State worked with utmost dedication and commitment to make Himachal Pradesh one of the most progressive States of the country.

While tracing the developmental history of the State, the Chief Minister said that the State of Himachal Pradesh has made unprecedented development in all spheres. He said that in the year 1948 the per capita income of the state was only Rs. 240 which has now increased to Rs. 2,01,873, the GDP of the State has gone up from Rs. 27 crore in 1948 to Rs. 1,75,173 crore. He said that the literacy rate of the State has gone upto 83 percent which was 4.8 percent in 1948. The agricultural production in the state has increased from 954 MT to 1500 MT and food grains production in 1948 was 1.99 lakh MT which has increased to 15.14 lakh MT, he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that being a hilly State, roads were truly lifelines of development. He said that there were only 228 kms roads in the State at the time of its formation and today the State has over 39,354 kms roads. He said that PMGSY started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has played a major role in ensuring rural connectivity. He said that almost 20,000 kms roads were constructed under PMGSY in the State. He said that Chamba district had only 48 kms roads at the time of its formation, whereas today the district has over 2,660 kms length of roads.

The Chief Minister said that the present State Government has also completed over four and a half years in office and all these years have ensured a balanced and all round development of the State. He said that it was unfortunate that the opposition leaders were raking up baseless issues and trying to mislead the people with an eye on elections. He said that the present Government was spending over Rs. 1300 crore annually on providing social security pension to the needy as compared to only Rs. 400 crore spent by the previous State Government. He said that HIMCARE, Sahara Yojna, Ghrihini Suvidha Yojna and Shagun Yojna have provided much needed relief to the needy and poor.

Jai Ram Thakur congratulated the people of the State in general and people of Chamba district in particular for celebrating this historic Minjar fair with great enthusiasm, tradition and fervor for centuries. He said that Minjar fair was a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity. He said that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme made special references to Chamba Minjar, Sayar fair and Jagra fair celebrated in the State. He also congratulated the people of the State on the occasion of Minjar. This shows the benevolence and bonding the Prime Minister shares with the State and its people, he added.

The Chief Minister on the occasion of the Minjar fair announced the International Status to Minjar Fair. He announced that proper lighting would be made for the beautification of Chamba Chaugan.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the exhibition based on the theme Himachal Tub Aur Ab put up by various departments, boards and corporations on the occasion.

A theme song on 75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh was also released on the occasion. A documentary based on 75 years of glorious history of Himachal Pradesh produced by the Information and Public Relations Department was also screened on the occasion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated Rs. 13.68 crore upgradation work of Bhareri-Sillagharat road, Rs. 3.24 crore Model Career Center Building of District Employment office and Rs. 80 Lac building of PHC Dhulara. He also laid the foundation stone of Rs. 3.50 crore residential buildings for the employees of the State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau at Chamba.

Local MLA Pawan Nayyar welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion. He urged the Chief Minister to grant international status to the National Minjar Fair Chamba. He thanked the Chief Minister for always being considerate towards the developmental demands of Chamba district in general and Chamba constituency in particular. He also detailed a few developmental demands of the area.

Deputy Speaker State Vidhan Sabha Dr. Hans Raj, Chief Whip Bikram Jaryal, Chairman Agriculture Produce Marketing Board D.S. Thakur, Chairperson Nagar Parishad Neelam Nayyar, District BJP President Jasveer Nagpal, Mandal President Chamba Vinod Kumar, other local BJP leaders and senior officers were present on the occasion.

.0.