Week-long National Minjar fair concludes, CM Jai Ram Thakur participates in Shobha Yatra

New Delhi : The famous week-long national Minjar fair of Chamba concluded with much gaiety, fanfare and traditional fervour today with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur leading the concluding ceremony procession (Shobha Yatra) that started from Akhand Chandi Palace to Manjri Garden to immerse the Minjar (golden tassel) in a traditional manner in the Ravi River.

Jai Ram Thakur led the colourful Minjar procession of the deities accompanied by dancing troupes, traditionally attired locals, tourists, traditional drum beaters, along-with band of Police and Home Guards. He offered the Minjar consisting of a coconut, a coin, a fruit, and a few shreds of paddy tied in a piece of red cloth to the Ravi River.

Earlier, the Chief Minister witnessed wrestling bouts at the historic Chaugan and distributed prizes to the winners of various events held on the occasion.

Deputy Speaker HP Vidhan Sabha Dr. Hansraj, Chief Whip Bikram Jaryal, MLA Pawan Nayyar, Chairman APMC Chamba D.S Thakur, District BJP President Jasveer Nagpal, Deputy Commissioner Chamba D.C. Rana and other prominent leaders of the district accompanied the Chief Minister during the procession.