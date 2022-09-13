CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates and lays foundation stones of 17 developmental projects worth Rs. 42 crore at Palampu

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur performed inaugurations and foundation stones of 17 developmental projects worth about Rs. 42 crore at Palampur for Palampur assembly constituency in Kangra district.

While addressing a mammoth gathering at Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Ground at Palampur, Chief Minister said that this year was an historic year for every Indian in general and every Himachali in particular as the Nation was celebrating 75th year of its independence and Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its existence. He said that every person of Himachal Pradesh has made his contribution in making Himachal Pradesh a most progressive State in the country where it stands today. He said that to celebrate this occasion in a befitting manner, the State Government was organizing 75 events throughout the State to express its gratitude to every contributor of the State and also educate the younger generation regarding their contributions in making Himachal Pradesh one of the most developed States of the country.

Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh has also made immense progress in all spheres of development during these 75 years. He said that all the Chief Ministers from Dr. Y.S.Parmar, Ramlal Thakur, Shanta Kumar, Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal have made their contributions in the development of the State. But the biggest credit of this unprecedented development in the State goes to the hardworking and honest people of the State, he added. He said that the literacy rate at the formation of the State was 4.8 per cent whereas today the literacy rate has crossed the mark of 83 per cent. Similarly, there were only 228 kms roads in the State in 1948, which today has gone upto nearly 40,000 kms, he added. He said that Rs. 60,000 crore PMGSY started by the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee proved as a boon for the rural areas of the state as nearly 51 percent roads were constructed under this scheme which has paved a way for a sound foundation of development of the State.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the present State Government had to face an uphill task of tackling the corona pandemic but kept the pace of development going. He said that during the corona pandemic the National leadership ensured that no one in the country was deprived of food, masks, sanitizers and other essentialities during the pandemic. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only motivated the scientists of the country to develop a vaccine against this virus, but also successfully launched the biggest free vaccination campaign of the world. History would remember how a strong leadership during the pandemic successfully sailed out the country from the testing times of the pandemic, he added.

Chief Minister said that schemes such as HIMCARE, Sahara Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Swabalamban Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna etc. have provided a helping hand to every household in need. He said that social security pension has been enhanced considerably and age limit has been lowered for availing old age pension without income criteria first from 80 years to 70 years and now further reduced to 60 years. He said that an amount of Rs. 1300 crore was being spent on providing social security pension to the needy whereas the previous Government had spent only Rs. 400 crore.

Chief Minister said that the State Government not only provided 50 per cent concession on fare in HRTC buses to women, but it also decided to provide 125 units free power to the domestic consumers. He said that free drinking water was also being provided to rural water consumers. He said that it was strange that the Congress leaders were now giving various guarantees that they would also provide free-power when voted to power. A political party that did not have its own guarantee was giving ten guarantees, he quipped.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Union Government on the request of the State Government has now allowed the NABARD to fund ropeways besides roads and bridges. He said that recently the Union Government has sanctioned Rs. 1200 crore ropeway projects for the State under Parvatmala Yojna, which includes about Rs. 600 crore 13.5 km long Palampur to Chunja glacier Dhauladhar ropeway. He said that these would give a big boost to tourism development in the State.

Referring to the development of Palampur, Chief Minister said that the present State Government has spent Rs. 160 crore in the Public Works Department in the constituency till date as compared to Rs. 85 crore spent by the previous Government during its tenure. He said that Rs. 100 crore was being spent on various Jal Shakti projects in the constituency during this period. He said that the State Government ensured that all areas of the State progressed equally, even if it was being represented by an opposition MLA.

The Chief Minister announced the starting of Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application, M.Sc. (Zoology), MA (English) and MA (Hindi) classes in Shaheed Captain Shri Vikram Batra Government College, Palampur. He also announced the starting of Plumber, Pump Operator, Hindi and English Stenography trades in Government ITI Palampur, upgradation of PHC Kandbadi to Community Health Centre.

Jai Ram Thakur also announced permanent bench of Additional District and Session Judge (ADG) at Palampur. He said that incomplete work of building of Government Senior Secondary School Ghad and Science Block of Government Senior Secondary School Kandbadi would be completed soon.

He also congratulated former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar, who celebrated his 88th birthday only yesterday.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated Rs. 4.30 crore upgradation of Lahla to Chachian via Hanglo road, Rs. 1.12 crore upgradation of Bagora to Bhagotla road, Rs. 61 lakh upgradation of Kaloond to Bhalehr road, Rs. 81 lakh upgradation of Dadh Uparia to Dadh Jhikla road, Rs. 3.91 crore upgradation of Neogal bridge to Latwala road, Rs. 1.51 crore upgradation of Ghar to Dattal road, Rs. 1.68 crore upgradation of Ghuggar to Nachhir road, Rs. 1.15 crore upgradation of Khilroo to Bharoon road, Rs. 1.64 crore upgradation of Patti to Rathan road, Rs. 4.22 crore upgradation of Palampur Lohna Langha road, Rs. 1.94 crore link road from Bandla to Surdi, Rs. 2.97 crore link road from Chandpur to Kandbari via Speru including Awa khad bridge and Rs. 7.79 crore Somkunj Circuit House at Palampur. He also performed opening ceremonies of Ayurvedic Health Centre Matehar (Banuri) and Development Block Office Palampur.

The Chief Minister laid foundation stones of Rs.3.46 crore upgradation of Holta to Tanda Holta road to be done under PMGSY and Rs. 4.11 crore Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Nagar Van/Nature Park at Bindravan.

Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar said that the Nation has witnessed unparalleled development under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been adjudged as the best performing and popular Prime Minister of the world, which was an honour for the whole country. He said that a leader from this small hilly State Jagat Prakash Nadda was heading the biggest political party of the world. He said that a young leader from the State Anurag Thakur was holding an important portfolio in the Modi Cabinet. He said that the State was also being headed by an honest, simple and dedicated Chief Minister in the form of Jai Ram Thakur. He also appreciated the efforts of the Chief Minister in starting innovative schemes for the welfare of the people and development of the State. He urged the people of the State to give their wholehearted support to the BJP Government so that pace of development must go uninterrupted in the country as well as the State.

Chairman H.P. State Wool Federation Trilok Kapoor welcomed the Chief Minister, former Chief Minister and other dignitaries. He thanked the Chief Minister for always being considerate towards the developmental aspirations of the people of Palampur constituency. He said that several developmental projects underway in the constituency were proof of the unparalleled development going on in the constituency. He also accused the Congress MLA from the area of taking credit for development undergoing in the State. He also accused the Congress leaders of threatening the employees of the State which shows their frustration of these leaders. He detailed various developmental projects being executed in the constituency, besides detailing a few developmental demands of the area.

MLA Ravinder Dhiman, Chairman Kangra Central Cooperative Bank Dr. Rajeev Bhardwaj, Vice Chairman Employees Welfare Board Ghanshyam Sharma, former MLA Praveen Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Kangra Dr. Nipun Jindal, Superintendent of Police Kangra Kushal Sharma were present on the occasion among others.