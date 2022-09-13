India becomes power surplus nation with electricity capacity of over four lakh Mega Watt

New Delhi: The government has said that India has turned into a power surplus nation with a total installed electricity capacity of over four lakh Mega Watt.

Keeping in mind the sustainable development goals, India’s power generation mix is rapidly shifting towards a more significant share of renewable energy.

Today, India is the world’s third largest producer of renewable energy, with 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity coming from non-fossil fuel sources.

Power Generation from Renewable Energy Sources has increased from 51 thousand 226 Gigawatt hours to one lakh 38 thousand 337 Gigawatt hours in 2020.

Solar energy-based applications have benefited millions of Indians by meeting their cooking, lighting, and other energy needs in an environment-friendly manner.

Having achieved large-scale success in solar energy solutions, India has spearheaded the International Solar Alliance, ISA which is an action-oriented, member-driven, collaborative platform for increased deployment of solar energy technologies.

The membership of the ISA is open to all member-states of the United Nations, and 107 countries are signatories to the ISA Framework Agreement at present. The Alliance aims to efficiently utilise solar energy to reduce fossil fuel dependence, thereby creating a greener planet.

The government added that India has always shown its willingness in leadership to fight climate change. The country’s vision is to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2070, in addition to attaining the short-term targets including increasing renewables capacity to 500 Giga Watt by 2030 and meeting 50 per cent of energy requirements from renewables.