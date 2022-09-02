CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates and lays foundation stones of 13 developmental projects worth Rs. 26 crore in Doon As

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while presiding over the ‘Pragtisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ celebrations to commemorate 75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh, performed inaugurations and foundation stones of 13 developmental projects worth about Rs. 26 crore in Doon Assembly Constituency of Solan district today and announced opening of SDM (Civil) office at Baddi to facilitate the people of the area.

Chief Minister said that it was a coincidence that when the Nation was celebrating 75 years of independence, Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its existence. He said that in order to celebrate the glorious 75 years’ developmental journey, the State Government has decided to organize 75 events in all the 68 constituencies of the State. He said that contributions of all the former Chief Ministers and general public were being remembered during these celebrations. He said that all these Chief Ministers have made immense contributions in the development of the State, but the real credit goes to the hardworking and honest people of the State. It was unfortunate that a few opposition leaders were opposing this initiative of the State Government, he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that at the time of formation of the State, there were only four districts whereas today there are 12 districts. He said that literacy rate of the State has gone upto 83 percent which was 4.8 percent in 1948. He said that there were only 228 kms roads in the State in 1948, whereas today there were nearly 40,000 kms roads connecting every nook and corner of the State. He said that major credit of this goes to the former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, who started PMGSY with an amount of Rs. 60,000 crore as about 50 per cent roads in the State were constructed under the PMGSY.

Chief Minister said that Baddi area was today the biggest Pharma hub of Asia and credit of this also goes to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who announced an Industrial package for the State. He said that now the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned a Bulk Drug Park for the State which would be established in Una district. He said that it was indeed a momentous moment for Himachal to get this project of National importance, as it would ensure retention of pharma formulation units as well as create employment opportunities for many years in the State. He said that the estimated project cost of the park is about Rs 1200 crore, out of which Rs. 1000 crore would be funded by the Government of India for development of common infrastructure facilities.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the world was adversely affected by the covid-19 pandemic, but the able and strong leadership provided by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was tackled efficiently. He said that the Prime Minister not only took a timely decision to check the spread of this pandemic, but also motivated the scientists to develop indigenous vaccines against this deadly virus. He said that a biggest vaccination campaign was successfully launched in the country under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that opposition leaders even tried to mislead the people of the State regarding this vaccine. He said that Himachal Pradesh was ranked first in administering of first and second doses of vaccines and its efforts were even appreciated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even termed Himachal Pradesh as ‘Champion State’ in covid-19 vaccination.

Chief Minister said that soon after assuming the office in 2017, the present State Government changed the tradition of politics of vengeance and vendetta. He said that earlier the State was even divided on the basis of the colour of the caps, but he changed this tradition and now the people must change the tradition of not repeating the Government. He said that now the people of the State have made up their minds to ensure that the BJP Government again comes to power in the coming elections.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Congress leaders were misleading the people of the State by making false promises with an eye on elections. He said that it was strange that the Party which doesn’t have its own guarantee was giving ten guarantees to the people of the State. He said that the people of the country have completely rejected the Congress and now it was the turn of the people of the State to give them a befitting reply in the coming elections. He urged the people of the State to give a full five years term to the Government since over two years of the present term were adversely affected due to the corona pandemic.

While detailing the developmental works underway in the constituency, the Chief Minister said that the Medical Devices Park has been sanctioned by the Union Government worth about Rs. 500 crore which would give a big boost to industrial development of the area.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated Rs. 3.76 crore LWSS to village Kharota Gurdaspura and adjoining villages under JJM, Rs. 79 lakh LWSS to PC habitation Kailaranwali and group villages under JJM, Rs. 1.92 crore LWSS to Kuinjahal Muslim Basti Dasora Majra under NABARD, Rs. 75 lakh Tehsil Welfare Office building at Baddi, Rs. 4.20 crore Model Career Centre building at Baddi, Rs. 50 lakh Ayurvedic Health Centre building at Sai, Rs. 50 lakh Ayurvedic Health Centre building at Ghared, Rs. 1.91 crore bridge over Banbirpur khad on Lodhimajra Banbirpur road, Rs. 1.36 crore bridge over Ratta khad on link road to village Akkanwali and Rs. 1.06 crore quarters under Police Modernization Scheme at Kishanpura tehsil Baddi.

The Chief Minister laid foundation stones of Rs. 3.45 crore source strengthening of various LWSS under JSV Tubewell Sub Division Baddi under JMM, Rs. 3.79 crore Malkumajra Chunari bridge over Sirsa river in GP Kishanpura and Rs. 1.54 crore bridge over Beriwala Baghania gram in panchayat Suned. Out of these, developmental projects worth Rs. 8.60 crore were being executed through PWD by the funds deposited by the BBN Development Authority.

Member of Parliament and State BJP President Suresh Kashyap thanked the Chief Minister for organizing special events to celebrate 75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh. He said that the Chief Minister himself belongs to a common family and well understands the developmental aspirations of the poor and the downtrodden. He said that all the policies and programmes initiated by the Chief Minister were thus aimed at providing a helping hand to vulnerable sections of the society. He said that during the testing time of the pandemic, the State Government headed by the Chief Minister effectively tackled the pandemic. He also detailed several developmental policies and programmes being implemented in the State, which has virtually transformed the lives of the common man and the persons living at the lowest ebb.

MLA Doon Paramjeet Singh Pammi, while welcoming the Chief Minister to his home constituency, thanked him for always being considerate towards the developmental aspirations of the people of the Doon. He said that unprecedented development has taken place in Doon Vidhan Sabha area during the tenure of the present State Government. He said that people of the State have immensely been benefitted by the welfare oriented policies of the State Government. He also detailed a few developmental demands of Doon area.

Health Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal, Chairperson State Women Commission Dr. Daizy Thakur, MLA Nalagarh Lakhwinder Rana, former MLAs K.L. Thakur and Vinod Kumari, District BJP President Ashutosh Vaidya, Vice Chairman Gau Sewa Aayog Ashok Sharama, Chairman Jogindra Central Cooperative Bank Yogesh Bhartiya, Vice Chairman BJP Rattan Pal, Deputy Commissioner Solan Kritika Kulhari, CEO BBNDA Dr. Richa Verma were present on the occasion among others.