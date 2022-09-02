Tata Motors registered total sales of 78,843 units in August 2022, Grows by 36% over last year

New Delhi : Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for August 2022 stood at 78,843 vehicles, compared to 57,995 units during August 2021.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|August 2022
|August 2021
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|76,479
|54,190
|41%
Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|August 2022
|August 2021
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|M&HCV
|8,727
|5,840
|49%
|I&LCV
|4,106
|4,627
|-11%
|Passenger Carriers
|2,299
|850
|170%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|14,181
|14,855
|-5%
|Total CV Domestic
|29,313
|26,172
|12%
|CV Exports
|2,179
|3,609
|-40%
|Total CV
|31,492
|29,781
|6%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in August 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,069 units, compared to 8,962 units in August 2021.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in August 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,846 units compared to 10,953 units in August 2021.
Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|August 2022
|August 2021
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|PV ICE
|43,321
|26,996
|60%
|PV EV
|3,845
|1,022
|276%
|Total PV Domestic
|47,166
|28,018
|68%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.