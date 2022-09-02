Tata Motors registered total sales of 78,843 units in August 2022, Grows by 36% over last year

New Delhi : Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for August 2022 stood at 78,843 vehicles, compared to 57,995 units during August 2021.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category August 2022 August 2021 Growth

(Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 76,479 54,190 41%

Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:

Category August 2022 August 2021 Growth

(Y-o-Y) M&HCV 8,727 5,840 49% I&LCV 4,106 4,627 -11% Passenger Carriers 2,299 850 170% SCV cargo and pickup 14,181 14,855 -5% Total CV Domestic 29,313 26,172 12% CV Exports 2,179 3,609 -40% Total CV 31,492 29,781 6%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in August 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,069 units, compared to 8,962 units in August 2021.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in August 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,846 units compared to 10,953 units in August 2021.

Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:

Category August 2022 August 2021 Growth

(Y-o-Y) PV ICE 43,321 26,996 60% PV EV 3,845 1,022 276% Total PV Domestic 47,166 28,018 68%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.