CM Jai Ram Thakur expresses concern over heavy loss due to torrential rains

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed concern over colossal losses to the lives and properties due to the torrential rains in various parts of the State.

Chief Minister has directed the district administrations of the State to immediately ensure relief, rescue and rehabilitation works in the affected areas. He said that as many as 5 deaths have been reported in the State during the last 24 hours and about 15 people reported to have been missing. He said that teams of NDRF and State forces have been rushed to the spots to undertake relief and rescue operations where people have reportedly been trapped/ stuck under the debris.

While expressing his grief over the deaths reported due to landslides and flash floods, the Chief Minister has prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.

Jai Ram Thakur has advised the locals as well as the tourists to stay away from landslide prone areas and riversides to avert any mishap.

