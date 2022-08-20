Odisha : Chief Secretary directs for comprehensive wildlife management plan in coal block areas

Bhubaneswar : Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra reviews the status of forest clearance and wildlife management in newly allotted coal block areas of Angul district in a high-level meeting and directs the forest department to expedite the preparation of comprehensive wildlife (WL) management plan for newly allotted coal block areas.

The Chief Secretary directed to work out the comprehensive plan for protection and conservation of wildlife, and mitigation of the adverse impact of coal mining on movement of elephants and to prepare the plan as per national guidelines in a time bound manner.