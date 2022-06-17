Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur dedicates and lays foundation stone of 15 developmental projects of Rs. 162 crore in Chamba Assem

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur flagged-off 2nd Edition of Rally of Chamba (Motorsports Rally) at Police Ground Chamba under ‘Chalo Chamba Campaign-2021’ at Chamba today. He said that the ‘Chamba Chalo’ campaign was an innovative concept which would go a long way in promoting tourism activities in the beautiful district of Chamba. He said that Motorsports was one of the most popular sports particularly amongst the youth.

Chief Minister said that as many as 100 motorists from about 18 states were participating in this event. He also expressed hope that the events would be held with greater fanfare in the coming time and emerge as a major event of the State.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on two day visit to the State to participate in the Chief Secretaries Conference at Dharamshala. He said that the Prime Minister was expected to soon visit Chamba. This shows the love and benevolence that Prime Minister shares with the people of the State, he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister performed inaugurations and foundation stone of 15 developmental projects worth about Rs. 162 crore at Police Ground Chamba for Chamba Assembly Constituency in Chamba district today.

Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated Rs. 3.37 crore bridge over Loil khad on link road to Sanotha, Rs. 3.99 crore improvement of Chamba Jhumar road via Luddu and Rs. 2.84 crore metalling and tarring on link road to village Sirna.

Chief Minister laid foundation stones of Rs. 31.60 crore Trauma Care Facility and Mother and Child Health building in Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital Chamba, Rs. 1.90 crore multipurpose community centre at Udaipur under Banbandhu Scheme, Rs. 1.37 crore science lab in Government Senior Secondary School at Kohlari, Rs. 62 lakh additional accommodation in Government Senior Secondary School at Kohlari, Rs. 1.75 crore administration block for District Ayurvedic Office at Baloo, Rs. 78.81 crore widening and strengthening to two lane Chakki-Banikhet-Chamba-Bharmour road and Rs. 19.38 crore bridges over Dharwala Nallah and Kamnallah.

Jai Ram Thakur performed foundation stones of Rs. 9.47 crore two minor bridges on NH-15A in Himachal Pradesh, Rs. 2.12 crore flow irrigation scheme Mangla, Bharodi Kuhal, Rs. 1.53 crore remodelling of flow irrigation scheme Bhanota and Rs. 1.72 crore flow irrigation scheme Chambi Barour in GP Barour. He also performed Rs. 85 lakh bhoomi pujan of improvement, widening and paver work on Gholti to Bhagwanpura road upto Jawahar Navodya Vidayalaya.

Deputy Commissioner Chamba welcomed the Chief Minister and detailed various events being held under the ‘Chalo Chamba Campaign’. He said that the Rally would surely give boost to the tourism development in the area.

Member of Parliament Suresh Kashyap, Deputy Speaker State Vidhan Sabha Dr Hansraj, Chief Whip Vikram Jaryal, MLA Chamba Pawan Nayar, MLA Bharmour Jia Lal, Chairman Marketing Committee D.D. Thakur were present on the occasion among others