Tata Power Solar Commissions 66 MW EPC Project for Vibrant Energy

New Delhi: Tata Power Solar, one of India’s largest integrated solar companies and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, commissioned an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) project of 66MW for Vibrant Energy.

The project will produce 110,029 units of energy annually. The installation will lead to a reduction of carbon emissions of up to 9 lakh tonnes. The project is spread over 191 acres comprising 1,27,268 solar modules and has been completed within a record nine-month period.

Tata Power Solar and Vibrant Energy share the vision of leading innovation-driven renewable energy solutions in the country. Tata Power Solar carved out a unique execution plan by deploying multiple teams to ensure smooth functioning and commissioning of the project at all levels. The team established a two-level Pooling Sub- Station the undulating terrain, and the hard rock land was earthed to ensure the structural stability of the entire EHV (Extra High Voltage) system.

Materials were directly unloaded at the workplace to avoid delays caused due to multiple shifting and to enable immediate regularization. Along with this, insurance of modules was done before commissioning.

Commenting on the project commissioning Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, “We consider the commissioning of this large EPC project for Vibrant Energy to be a significant accomplishment since it demonstrates our best-in-class project execution capabilities. We are sure that this project would set a new standard for industry collaboration and contribute towards India’s clean energy goals.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ashish Khanna, President – Renewables, Tata Power, said, “We are proud of the partnership with Vibrant Energy, it showcases the industry’s trust in us and our expertise of on-time project delivery. It also reinforces Tata Power Solar’s commitment to lead India’s transition towards a greener future through a strategic approach and operational excellence.”

With the commissioning of this project, the company’s total utility-scale solar project portfolio touches 9.7GWp.

Speaking on the commissioning of the project, Mr. Srini Viswanathan, CEO, Vibrant Energy, said, “This project is a testament to our commitment towards decarbonization and sustainable development. We are honoured to partner with Tata Power Solar for EPC of 66 MW project that has been commissioned in a record 9-month period.”