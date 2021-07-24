CM Chouhan says that Madhya Pradesh is emerging as the economic center of India

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the conference-sessions organized to discuss the possibilities of investment in Madhya Pradesh emerging as the economic center of India. Shri Vineet Mittal, President Avada Energy will preside over this conference, which will be held virtually at 5 pm on Saturday.



The investment experts of the country will participate in this conference organized by the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion.



It is noteworthy that Madhya Pradesh is the ideal investment destination of India. Madhya Pradesh has witnessed socio-economic development in the fields of education, agriculture and infrastructure in the last 10 years.



What strategies for development were successful and how the state has been successful in attracting new investments, all these dimensions will be discussed in the conference. The conference is being organized by International Organization Horosis India.

Related