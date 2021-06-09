CM Chouhan addresses about Moong procurement

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that registration for the purchase of Moong at Minimum Support Price is being started from today, June 8. The procurement of moong will start from June 15. In view of the decrease in the prices of Moong during the summer season, the minimum support price has been fixed at Rs 7 thousand 196 per quintal. The purchase will continue for 90 days. These decisions have been taken with the aim of protecting the interest and welfare of the farmers. Our government is the government of farmers. We are committed to make farming a profitable business and double the income of farmers. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing farmers virtually from Mantralaya at the occasion of the launch of registration of Moong and Urad procurement. Farmers’ Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Shri Kamal Patel was also present in the programme.



Farmers will be able to repay short-term crop loan till June 30



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that doubling the income of farmers is the dream of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The state government is making all efforts in this direction. Work like increasing production, reducing the cost of production, providing fair price and assistance to the farmers in the event of disaster is being done promptly by the state government. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that our effort is to ensure that farmers use new technology. There should be maximum expansion of irrigation area. Currently, irrigation facility is available in 42 lakh hectare area in the state, which has to be taken up to 65 lakh hectare. Availability of electricity is also adequate. These facilities have made it easy for the farmers to take three crops. Loan arrangement at low interest has also been made with the aim of reducing the cost of production. In this sequence, the date of repayment of short-term crop loans distributed by cooperative societies has been extended to June 30 keeping in view the convenience of small and marginal farmers.



Moong procurement to continue for 90 days: Precautions for Corona prevention must



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government had decided to start the purchase of gram, lentil and mustard from March 15 even in Crona crisis which fetched fair price to the farmers. Now adequate arrangements are being made for purchase of moong crop in the rainy season. Purchase will be made only in those centers where there is arrangement to keep Moong safe. Purchase centers will be opened at sufficient number of places in the state. Purchase process will continue up to 90 days. It is necessary to ensure that procurement centers are not overcrowded, masks should be worn and mutual distance should be maintained in view of the Corona infection.



CM Shri Chouhan holds discussion with farmers



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also interacted with the farmers of five districts. Shri Ram Bharose of Hoshangabad said that sufficient amount would be received from the growing moong crop which matures in 60 days. Shri Lalit Patel of Harda thanked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for releasing canal water for summer moong. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said in the discussion that necessary efforts to change the crop pattern would also be considered. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also interacted with Shri Sunil Pawar of Sehore, Shri Manish of Narsinghpur and Shri Narmada Prasad of Khategaon Dewas.



Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Patel expressed gratitude



Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Shri Kamal Patel informed that in 25 districts of the state, summer moong is grown in 4 lakh 77 thousand hectare area. About 6 lakh 56 thousand metric tonnes of moong is expected to be produced this year. Minister Shri Patel thanked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan on behalf of the farmers of the state for fixing the support price of moong. Agriculture Production Commissioner Shri K.K. Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Shri Ajit Kesari and other officers were present at Mantralaya. Nearly 10 lakh farmers from 25 districts of the state took part in the virtual programme.





Related