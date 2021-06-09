Madhya Pradesh CM addresses about Covid 19 vaccination

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Corona infection should be totally eradicated and it should not increase again. For this it is necessary that every person adopts Covid appropriate and gets vaccinated. Special attention should be given to this.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the unlocking process in each district should be closely monitored. It should be ensured that there is no violation of Covid protocol anywhere. Along with making people aware, strictness should also be exercised.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the situation and arrangements of Corona in Mantralaya today. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, DGP Shri Vivek Johri and Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman were present in the meeting.



535 new patients of Corona



As many as 535 new cases of Corona have been reported in the state, 1376 people have recovered and the number of active patients is 7 thousand 983. The state’s average positivity rate for 7 days is 0.9 percent and today’s positivity rate is 0.7 percent.



Now 3 thousand 462 patients in hospitals



Out of the total active patients of the state, 4 thousand 521 are in home isolation and 3 thousand 462 in hospitals. Out of the hospitalized patients, one thousand 421 are in ICU patients, 1326 are on oxygen beds and 715 on normal beds.



More than 10 cases in 7 districts



More than 10 Corona cases have been reported in 7 districts in the state. 179 new cases have been reported in Indore, 124 in Bhopal, 46 in Jabalpur, 13 in Ratlam, 12 in Gwalior, 11 in Khargone and 11 in Anuppur.



More than one percent positivity rate in only 5 districts



Five districts of the state, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ratlam and Betul districts have more than one percent weekly positivity rate. The remaining 47 districts have a weekly average positivity rate of less than one percent.



No cases in 6 districts and one case each in 4 districts



No case of Corona has been reported in 6 districts of the state including Alirajpur, Bhind, Chhatarpur, Katni, Singrauli and Tikamgarh. One new case each has been reported in four districts including Ashoknagar, Morena, Sehore and Sheopur. Alirajpur is Corona free.



Public should be made aware about vaccination



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to generate awareness among the people regarding vaccination against Corona. All misconceptions related to this should be removed, every 18 plus person should be vaccinated and even a single dose of vaccine should not go waste.





