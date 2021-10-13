Climate Resilience Information System and Planning (CRISP-M) tool for Mahatma Gandhi NREG Scheme launched

New Delhi: Union Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Shri Giriraj Singh today jointly launched Climate Resilience Information System and Planning (CRISP-M) tool for integration of climate information in Geographic Information System (GIS) based watershed planning under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA along with Lord Tariq Ahmad, Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office through a virtual event.

Addressing the launching event, Shri Giriraj Singh said that the CRISP-M tool will help embed climate information in the GIS based planning and implementation of Mahatma Gandhi NREGS. He further appreciated efforts of British Government and all the stakeholders who supported Rural Development Ministry in developing the tool and hoped that the implementation of CRISP-M will open up new possibilities for our rural communities to deal with the issues of climate change. This tool will be used in seven states where in the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Government of UK and Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India are jointly working towards climate resilience. The states are Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Rajasthan.

During the joint launch of the CRISP-M tool, Lord Tariq Ahmad, Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth in the UK Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office, applauded India’s commitment to advancing climate initiative through Mahatma Gandhi NREGS programme. In his address Lord Tariq mentioned that “Reaching right across India, the scheme is having a positive, life-changing impact. It is helping poor and vulnerable people to cope with climate change and protecting them from weather-related disasters. The impressive new tool wecelebrate today, CRISP-M, is the latest example of this great work.”