New Delhi : The 8th Edition of annual ‘Dilli Series’ Sea Power Seminar, was conducted online in Webinar format on 11 and 12 Oct 21 and streamed live on the Indian Navy official YouTube and Facebook channels. The theme of this year’s Webinar was ‘Maritime History of the Indian Ocean Region’. Admiral Arun Prakash, PVSM, AVSM, VrC, VSM (Retd), the former Chief of the Naval Staff was the Chief Guest for the event. Dr Shashi Tharoor, Hon’ble Member of Lok Sabha delivered an invitational talk. The two-day Seminar progressed under three sub-themes. The first sub-theme dealt with ‘Early Maritime Interactions and Relevance Today’ and was moderated by Vice Admiral Pradeep Chauhan, AVSM & Bar, VSM (Retd). The second sub-theme explored ‘India’s Maritime Journey from 15th to 19th Century and Key Takeaways in the 21st Century’ and was moderated by Vice Admiral MS Pawar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), the former Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff. The third sub-theme focussed on the,‘Lessons Learnt from India’s Maritime Journey – British Raj to Independence and Beyond’ and was moderated by Rear Admiral SY Shrikhande, AVSM (Retd).

Commemorating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ – 75 Years of India’s independence, the Webinar befittingly culminated with a stimulating Panel Discussion on ‘Indian Navy through the Decades (75 Years) and was moderated by Cmde SB Kesnur, VSM.

The Webinar saw active participation from eminent speakers from both uniformed and civil academia across the Country and abroad, in addition to the participation by the Maritime History Society, Mumbai and the Navy History Division, New Delhi.