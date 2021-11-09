Clean Green Village Week under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA conducted across the nation as part of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a 75-week long celebration, States/UTs have conducted one-week-long Clean Green Village activity under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA between 29th October to 4th November 2021. During the Clean Green Village Week, the focus was on the identification and construction of Soak pits, Vermicompost/NADEP pit and Waste to wealth initiatives such as vermicomposting, reuse of waste materials, recycling of non-biodegradable waste.

The activity has seen enthusiastic involvement of villagers nationwide. Various meetings, workshops and onsite demos were conducted during the week at a large number of gram panchayats. 1,970 events were reported by the States/UTs, in which 2,597 waste to wealth initiatives were completed as well as 8,887 soak pits and 2,262 compost pits reported as completed during the week.

Ministry of Rural Development has taken various steps through Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) by educating and encouraging Gram Panchayats to look towards the importance of cleanliness in their villages and to take up works, which can improve the livelihood of individuals in the village. Ministry has laid emphasis on taking up permissible works like construction of Soak pits, Solid waste management (Vermi/ NADEP compost pit) and SLWM works (drainage channel, liquid bio manure, recharge pits, School & Anganwadi toilets, soakage channel, village drain and stabilization pond).