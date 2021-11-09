Tata Steel named amongst 100 Best Companies for Women in India in 2021 by Working Mother and Avtar

New Delhi: Tata Steel has been recognised amongst 100 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) in 2021 by Working Mother & Avtar.

This year, the awardees were selected based on a study which is India’s largest gender analytics study aimed at recognising companies with the most impactful gender diversity initiatives.

The study looked into the key dimensions of gender diversity policies and practices such as workforce profile, recruitment, retention, career, safety and security, flexible work, parental leave & parental benefits, flexible benefits & work life programmes, company culture and management accountability.

Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President HRM, Tata Steel, said: “We are honoured to be a part of BCWI 2021. Tata Steel believes that D&I is not a choice, but a way of life. The Company aims to enhance its employee experience including women in all phases of their life. We will stay committed to our philosophy of providing equal opportunity to all workgroups including women, and will continue with our pursuit of 25% diverse workforce by 2025.”

Tata Steel thrives due to its pioneering values and inclusive culture that promotes Diversity & Inclusion. Over the years, the Company has announced various pioneering initiatives for working mothers like the maternity leave and surrogacy leave, menstrual leave, child care leave, nursing breaks and more. Tata Steel has also introduced initiatives like Women Of Mettle scholarship programme, [email protected], Take Two – creating opportunities for women on career breaks, and more to onboard diverse talent in line with its goal of 25 by 25 (25% diverse workforce by 2025).

The Working Mother and Avtar ‘Best Companies for Women in India’ (BCWI) was launched in 2016 to recognise the best practices towards gender inclusion of India Inc. Over the past six editions, the study has consistently received over 300 applications from companies across the industrial sectors of IT/ITES, BFSI, Consulting, FMCG, Manufacturing, Pharma, Education, Hospitality, Telecom etc., every year.